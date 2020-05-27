Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Visa were worth $117,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

