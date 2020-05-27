Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of V traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.05. 4,580,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.70. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit