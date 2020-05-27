Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Shares of V traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.05. 4,580,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.70. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.