Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.1% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.35. 4,309,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The stock has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

