Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The firm has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

