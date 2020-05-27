Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.56. 528,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.