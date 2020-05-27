Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.03.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,286,124. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,530,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

