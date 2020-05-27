Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,236 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $92,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

DIS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

