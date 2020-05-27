Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Boosted by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,854 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 9.7% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 172,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 188,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 961,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 405,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 13,078,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,931,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

