Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after buying an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,035,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,745 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 19,957,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,121,000 after buying an additional 1,407,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,262,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,921,000 after buying an additional 1,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 2,145,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,946. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

