Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 700 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 3,592,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

