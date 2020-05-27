Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.5% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The firm has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

