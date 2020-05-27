Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Visa by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

NYSE V traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

