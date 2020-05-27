Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

