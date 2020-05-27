Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Has $866,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,086,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,079,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

