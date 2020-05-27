Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 2,115,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293,993. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

