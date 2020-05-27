Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

BAC stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,246,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,330,008. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.