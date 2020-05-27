Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,271 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Posted by on May 27th, 2020

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,038,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,153,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.49.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Comments


