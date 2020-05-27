Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.26.

GILD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,498,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

