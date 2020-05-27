Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 103,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 18.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 295,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 297,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday. Cfra upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

