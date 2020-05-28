Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.38.

NYSE:BABA opened at $201.18 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

