ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given “Buy” Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE:MT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

