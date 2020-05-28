Barclays (LON:BARC) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 162.64 ($2.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 119.84 ($1.58) on Monday. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 143.58.

In other news, insider Michael Ashley bought 47,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders purchased 236,615 shares of company stock worth $21,664,878 over the last quarter.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

