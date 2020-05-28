Berenberg Bank Cuts Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oddo Securities dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,915 ($25.19) to GBX 1,410 ($18.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.06 ($17.69).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,248.50 ($16.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,249.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,639.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.20 ($0.48) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Group will post 8973.0008299 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Bason acquired 1,212 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

