UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLND. HSBC cut shares of British Land to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.46) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Numis Securities cut shares of British Land to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 509.69 ($6.70).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 408 ($5.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 376.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

British Land (LON:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that British Land will post 3546.0000187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £324 ($426.20) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($19,605.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 127 shares of company stock worth $3,017,189 over the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

