Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sells $43,740.00 in Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $43,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $38,360.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,140.50 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.27 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,205.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

