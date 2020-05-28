ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

EPIX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

EPIX opened at $5.25 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $796,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.