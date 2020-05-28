Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.08.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $98.61 on Monday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -580.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $357,087.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,612 shares of company stock worth $13,887,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 30,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

