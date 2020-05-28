Goldman Sachs Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $22.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $209.66 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

