INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IAUGY stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.
About INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.