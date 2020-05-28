INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IAUGY stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

Get INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR alerts:

About INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INS AUS GRP LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.