Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $124,517.04 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $124,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $106,780.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $84,180.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 202.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 80,375 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

