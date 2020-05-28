Insider Selling: Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Sells $3,788,200.00 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Robert Joseph Bujarski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $3,788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,874.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $210.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quidel by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

