Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $12,910,526.09 in Stock

May 28th, 2020

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total transaction of $5,218,000.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $292.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

