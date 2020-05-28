Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Major Shareholder Sells $1,904,089.25 in Stock

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 64,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,904,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 633,599 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $18,494,754.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 76.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,326,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,392,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 136,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,890,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

