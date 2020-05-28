Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,265,242.68 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total transaction of $659,307.18.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88.

Shares of TWLO opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $52,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

