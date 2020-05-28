Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,265,242.68 in Stock

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total transaction of $659,307.18.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $10,310,534.88.

Shares of TWLO opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $52,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit