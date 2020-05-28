Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $295,462.48 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $295,462.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $192.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.70. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

