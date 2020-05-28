InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sells $425,850.00 in Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVTA opened at $17.12 on Thursday. InVitae Corp has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

