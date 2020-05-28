Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

KPTI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,605. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,487,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,381,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,463,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

