Kellogg Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Kellogg has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kellogg to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on K shares. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.