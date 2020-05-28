Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAX. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.51 ($78.50).

Shares of SAX opened at €67.65 ($78.66) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a one year high of €78.65 ($91.45). The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.49.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

