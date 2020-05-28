Morgan Stanley Trims Mondi (LON:MNDI) Target Price to GBX 1,630

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,630 ($21.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,728.75 ($22.74).

MNDI opened at GBX 1,516 ($19.94) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,352.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,541.76. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £293.04 ($385.48). Also, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

