Morgan Stanley Trims Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Target Price to GBX 190

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PETS. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 271.88 ($3.58).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 257.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.40 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard purchased 49,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($131,797.63). Also, insider Susan Dawson purchased 4,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £9,984.10 ($13,133.52).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

