Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $203,864.64 in Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Nantkwest Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nantkwest by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.