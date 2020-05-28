Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Insider Sells $203,864.64 in Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) insider Barry J. Simon sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $203,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Nantkwest stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Nantkwest Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.
About Nantkwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
Featured Article: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.