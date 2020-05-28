Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Insider Sells $508,508.64 in Stock

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) insider Jorge Hevia sold 23,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $508,508.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jorge Hevia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Jorge Hevia sold 10,461 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $237,778.53.

On Monday, May 11th, Jorge Hevia sold 1,265 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $28,184.20.

On Friday, May 8th, Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $104,833.08.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 288,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 154,835 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.