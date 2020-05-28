NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

