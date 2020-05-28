Nord/LB Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.31 ($11.98).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.98 ($11.60) on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.56.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

