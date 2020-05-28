Nord/LB Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($10.70) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.31 ($11.98).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.98 ($11.60) on Monday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.56.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

