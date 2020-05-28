Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

PDPYF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lowered Painted Pony Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $0.40 to $1.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Painted Pony Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Painted Pony Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.83.

Shares of PDPYF stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Painted Pony Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:PDPYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Painted Pony Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 190.05%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter.

About Painted Pony Energy

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in British Columbia, Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

