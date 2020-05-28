PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PBY opened at $23.58 on Thursday. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

