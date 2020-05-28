Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) & Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPNVD) Head to Head Analysis

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $484.28 million 0.05 -$75.44 million ($1.03) -0.76 Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

Quintana Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 6 0 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quintana Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $2.04, indicating a potential upside of 161.07%.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services -20.05% -32.95% -17.72% Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Volatility and Risk

Quintana Energy Services has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quintana Energy Services beats Superior Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline. The Directional Drilling segment provides directional, horizontal, under balanced, and measurement-while-drilling services, as well as rental tools and support services. The Pressure Pumping segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services, cementing, and acidizing services for the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 267,500 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, fluid pumping, nitrogen, well control, and other pressure control related services to support completion and workover operations. This segment had a fleet of 24 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells. It owned 41 wireline units. Quintana Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; offshore well decommissioning services comprising plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

