Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMV. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down from GBX 510 ($6.71)) on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 501.93 ($6.60).

Get Rightmove alerts:

RMV stock opened at GBX 562.40 ($7.40) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 500.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 585.54.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1954.9998791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.