Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 65

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMSO. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Hammerson to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 83 ($1.09) to GBX 52 ($0.68) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 59 ($0.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.75 ($1.85).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 74.32 ($0.98) on Monday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $543.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.82.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hammerson will post 3061.4723175 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Booth sold 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £6,995.92 ($9,202.74). Also, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £13,789.72 ($18,139.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,000 and have sold 36,617 shares valued at $3,219,236.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

